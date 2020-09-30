Amber Heard’s Lawyers Now Pushing To Depose Johnny Depp, Though He’s Supposed To Be Filming Fantastic Beasts

In a memorandum (via Deadline), Amber Heard’s lawyers also claim that both Johnny Depp and Warner Bros. have been reticent to give exact dates for the filming of Fantastic Beasts 3. Given filming is taking a lot longer and occasionally having to shut down in the era of Covid, a previous report indicated Warner Bros. was asking Depp be available for filming between September and February. Still, the basic gist is, however, that Heard's team would like to depose Depp sometime during that window.