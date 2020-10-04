Hawkman: Everything You Need To Know About Aldis Hodge's Black Adam Character

An Anti-Gravity Metal Allows Hawkman To Fly

Carter Hall’s inventive skills would come in handy when constructing the device that makes his defining ability to fly possible: a belt and boot combo made from a metallic substance known only as “Nth Metal,” which allows the user to defy gravity by their own mental control. He also laces the metal within the man-made, feathered wings he wears on his back to help him better navigate his flight pattern. In addition to being able to float, Hawkman can even use the Nth Metal to accelerate his healing factor and sustain himself for long periods of time - which, essentially, makes this substance an equivalent to Marvel’s vibranium, even though DC introduced its magic metal first.