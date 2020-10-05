While We Wait For No Time To Die, At Least We Can Still Celebrate James Bond Day

While heavily favoring No Time To Die, Casino Royale, and Skyfall, all five films are present and accounted for in this montage of adrenaline. Upon first blush, Spectre seems to be the least featured film of the bunch. Don’t ask for an official breakdown though, as we were too busy humming along with the theme to take notes. Ending on the image of Daniel Craig jumping into a train, slightly bloodied, and adjusting his suit, this scene from Skyfall’s impressive pre-credits sequence almost feels like a message from the official 007 camp. While April 2, 2021 feels like a long wait for No Time To Die, James Bond loyalists will just have to stick out the wait, and get ready for the excitement a little later than planned.