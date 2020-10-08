Uh Oh, Disneyland May Have Had Yet Another Setback Towards Reopening

Back in June, it looked like Disneyland Resort would be open to the public by mid-July. However, a spike in COVID-19 cases caused the state of California to pull back on reopening plans and Disneyland stayed close. In recent days it appeared that the state was once again warming up to the idea of reopening theme parks in the state. Guidelines were reportedly in the works and close to being complete. And while theme parks reportedly had some issues with the state's initial draft, it still seemed like parks would be open sooner, rather than later. However, based on some recent comments from California Governor Gavin Newsom, reopening now seems a little less likely.