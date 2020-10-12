Gerard Butler's Greenland Is Heading Straight To Homes, And Has A New Date

Greenland marks the second time that director Ric Roman Waugh has worked with Gerard Butler, their previous collaboration being later year's trilogy capper Angel Has Fallen (the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen). The new film is a disaster feature that begins when scientists discover that fragments of a comet are on a path to collide with Earth, and estimate that the destruction will lead to the extinction of humanity. The only people who have a chance are surviving are those that are able to make it to a group of bunkers in the titular country, and the story follows Gerard Butler's John Garrity and his family as they make their way there. The rest of the cast includes Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, David Denman and Hope Davis.