8 Great Korean Horror Movies To Watch, Including Parasite

Korean horror films, like their American counterparts, come in varying shapes, sizes, and degrees of scary. If you’re in the mood for revenge horror, there are many. Spooky ghost flicks? There are even more. And there are plenty of monster features. Korean horror films have a long rich cinematic history, but one of the most well-known movies in this genre was released last year: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.

Parasite won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Picture and got many Americans and other countries more interested in Korean cinema, especially the horror and thriller genres. It’s time that you expand your horror lens and I have a few suggestions on where to start. For this list, I chose films of many types of horror, so you should at least find one that satisfies your craving for mayhem and madness. Prepare to be mortified, or at least quite scared.