Harry Styles’s James Bond Odds Increase, But Which Rumor Is Closer To The Truth?

Well, from the looks of it, both of these James Bond castings feel equally iffy, as in both cases “sources” are the credited origin for Harry Styles and Tom Hardy’s supposedly stellar odds to take the gig. In the case of the Styles casting, there’s an added texture of his denial of such rumors being countered by his supposedly true feelings on the matter being spoken to his friends. But the stories tipping Hardy for potential franchise greatness have the advantage of having claimed to be in the works since the initial release window for No Time To Die; and his refusal to discuss the subject keeps it relevant. No matter how you look at it, there’s still grains of salt on the table, and odds are bound to continue to change in the meantime.