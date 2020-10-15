The Nocturne Scene That Totally Exhausted Madison Iseman

There are a number of dramatic tension sources in writer/director Zu Quirke’s Nocturne – one of two features released this week as part of the second wave of Welcome To The Blumhouse movies – but there is none greater than the sibling rivalry between Sydney Sweeney’s Juliet and Madison Iseman’s Vivian a.k.a. Vi. While the two grew up as twin music prodigies and best friends, their teen years created distance between them, and when we meet them at the start of the film the division is already harsh.

Naturally, it all leads to some serious emotions, and there was one particular scene during the making of the film that left Iseman totally exhausted.