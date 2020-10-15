Scream 5: Neve Campbell Reveals How The Directors Won Her Over

Oh you guys, I'm 47 and I'm going to be covered in blood. I'm excited to get back to it. I'm excited to see Courteney and David. I'm excited to see this young new cast. I'm excited to work with these new directors. I had been apprehensive because our incredible director Wes Craven passed away and I wasn't sure about doing a film without him. But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter, saying they've become directors and love film because of these films and because of Wes. And they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films. So, I was really happy to hear that.