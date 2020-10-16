The New Content Warning Disney+ Is Adding To Some Major Movies

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been around for nearly a century, and as you know, our society’s depictions of the many rich cultures of the world has shifted quite a bit within the past 100 years. Heck, it's continued to even in the last year alone. Now that over 60 million families have access to a Disney+ subscription, which gives them access to the studio’s vast library of classics, they also have the keys to some dated content that is racially insensitive by today’s standards.