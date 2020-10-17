Is Kevin Costner in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Here’s What He Tells Us

With the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League hanging firmly above the heads of DCEU fans, there is a question of who will be coming back, and who might be sitting out. One such party folks are wondering about is Kevin Costner’s Jonathan “Pa” Kent, who was last seen in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice as a spirit appearing to Henry Cavill’s Superman. Once you bring a character back in that sort of capacity, there’s no telling where they could pop up again, which brings us to the big question of whether Pa Kent will return for the brand new, expanded version of Zack Snyder’s true vision of Justice League.