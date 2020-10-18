Honest Thief Box Office: Liam Neeson Action Takes The Top Spot On A Quiet Weekend

Box office tracking is, for obvious reasons, using very different metrics than normal right now. On this weekend last year, Joachim Rønning's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil debuted in the top spot with $36.9 million earned domestically, and while that was far from the biggest three day total of 2019 – that honor belonging to Joe and Anthony Russo's record-setting Avengers: Endgame – it's a number that will very likely be beyond the reach of any film that comes out between now and the end of 2020. Because of this, expectations have to be lowered, and certain silver linings need to be appreciated.

For example, while they may not be raking in eight figures, the marketplace is starting to feature competition and turnover again, which is the headline behind this weekend's performance by Mark Williams' Honest Thief.