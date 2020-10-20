How Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League

When we catch up with Diana in the theatrical cut of Justice League, she is joining Bruce Wayne in his quest to unite “the others,” who Bruce says will be needed to face an enemy who is coming. She’s given precious little screen time to forge a bond with Cyborg (Ray Fisher), another character who landed on the cutting room floor during the transition. And in scenes where Wonder Woman is present, she’s too often the butt of a joke, or the object of sexualization by the male members of the league.