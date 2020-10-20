Looks Like The Main Fast And Furious Film Series Will Be Around Longer Than Expected

Justin Lin was already attached to the tenth Fast & Furious film previously. Vin Diesel previously teased the conclusion of Dom Toretto’s character and the rest of his crew could very well be split into two movies in early 2020. It’s a common model these days for movie series to conclude in two parts, perhaps with a cliffhanger in the middle. Infinity War and Endgame did very well for itself within the MCU using this idea, with the latter going on to become the highest grossing movie of all time.