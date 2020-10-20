Comments

Looks Like The Main Fast And Furious Film Series Will Be Around Longer Than Expected

Vin Diesel and John Cena in F9

Although we have still yet to see the ninth Fast & Furious installment, now set to head to theaters next summer, Universal is still ready to run this nearly 20-year-old sleek buggy as far as its engine will take it. For a while we’ve heard the franchise would be ending at an even ten installments, but we’ve now received word Justin Lin is looking to be in the driver’s seat for two more films after F9.

Following Justin Lin’s return to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 with the upcoming ninth film, the director is in talks to helm the tenth and eleventh Fast & Furious movies to round out the franchise’s central story, according to a new report from Deadline.

Justin Lin was already attached to the tenth Fast & Furious film previously. Vin Diesel previously teased the conclusion of Dom Toretto’s character and the rest of his crew could very well be split into two movies in early 2020. It’s a common model these days for movie series to conclude in two parts, perhaps with a cliffhanger in the middle. Infinity War and Endgame did very well for itself within the MCU using this idea, with the latter going on to become the highest grossing movie of all time.

More to come...

