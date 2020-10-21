Borat 2 Shock: Let’s Talk About Rudy Giuliani’s Controversial Scene

Now, the moment that looks most suspicious, and one that I assume will be discussed and debated for days. Rudy Giuliani lays back on the bed. He reaches his hands into his pants, and on subsequent viewings, it looks like he might be tucking his shirt back in. But before anything else can happen, Sacha Baron Cohen bursts back into the room, warning Giuliani that his “daughter” is only 15, and that she is too old for him. Naturally, Baron Cohen is wearing lacy underwear as he bursts in the room. This is Borat, after all.