Borat Has An Official Statement On The Controversial Rudy Giuliani Scene And It's Hysterical

The brand new Borat movie is only just now available on Amazon Prime Video for the world to see, but following the release of the film's initial reviews, it was revealed that the movie includes one particular scene between Borat's "daughter" and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guliani. The scene has people talking, and Guliani has responded to it directly, and now Borat himself has done the same, in particularly Borat fashion.
Borat posted a video to his official Twitter account in which he takes the media to task for turning "innocent sexy time" into something tawdry and disgusting. Of course, because this is Borat, he's not so much going after the media as he is using the opportunity to continue to needle Rudy Giuliani. Check out the hilarious video below.
For the record, the last word Borat says there is, I'm pretty sure, supposed to be "subpoenas." Because Giuliani is a lawyer, you see. It's understandable if maybe you heard Borat say a different word.
Guliani has been defending himself since before anybody actually saw what takes place in the new Borat movie and so the video from Sasha Baron Cohen, in character as Borat, attempts to build on that defense, while of course actually poking more fun at "America's Mayor."
The scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, sees the former Mayor of New York City in a hotel room with actress Maria Bakalova, who is a 24-year-old actress, but in the movie, is playing Borat's daughter who is supposed to be 15-years-old. During the scene, she poses as a journalist in order to speak with Giuliani. After the interview is concluded, the two have a drink together and things get...suspicious, including a moment where we see Guliani adjusting his pants. It's not entirely clear what is happening, which is, of course, part of the joke. We don't know that anything is happening, but we don't know it isn't happening either.
The whole setup is designed to be embarrassing, that's sort of how Sasha Baron Cohen works and as far as that goes, it looked like it worked. This is part of the new movie that everybody is talking about.
For his part, Rudy Giuliani has made his own statement on what happened and wants to make it clear that everything was on the up and up.
It has to be said based on the clip that he absolutely could have been tucking in his shirt after removing the mic he was wired with. It's impossible to be sure from the camera angles used which, again, is all intentional. Even if you believe that nothing X-rated was about to happen, it's still a funny joke.
Now you can watch and be the judge yourself about what is going on. Check out Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan for yourself on Amazon Prome Video.