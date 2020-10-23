Borat Has An Official Statement On The Controversial Rudy Giuliani Scene And It's Hysterical

The scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, sees the former Mayor of New York City in a hotel room with actress Maria Bakalova, who is a 24-year-old actress, but in the movie, is playing Borat's daughter who is supposed to be 15-years-old. During the scene, she poses as a journalist in order to speak with Giuliani. After the interview is concluded, the two have a drink together and things get...suspicious, including a moment where we see Guliani adjusting his pants. It's not entirely clear what is happening, which is, of course, part of the joke. We don't know that anything is happening, but we don't know it isn't happening either.