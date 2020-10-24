Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Nicole Kidman Reveals One Regret About A Change She Made For Hollywood

Nicole Kidman in Atlanna in Aquaman

Nicole Kidman is obviously a Hollywood goddess, but that doesn’t mean it has come easy. The seemingly ageless Oscar-winning actress is somehow in her ‘50s now, and with that comes reflection about one’s younger years. The Big Little Lies star keeps things honest these days, speaking about her insecurities as a young actress when she was coming on to the scene. And her regrets?

The actress also opened up to The Sydney Morning Herald about a couple of adjustments she made to Hollywood that she perhaps would not have done today. In her words:

Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure.

As audiences will remember, Nicole Kidman naturally has curly locks, which she no longer dons quite as often due to some hair damage. The actress was pressured enough to straighten her hair that it sounds as though her curly-haired days are over. It’s a word from the wise, embrace your beautiful curls if you have them!

The actress also got candid about another aspect she perhaps regrets but ended on a sunny message about the power of recognizing her mistakes as growth:

I've had skin cancer; do I wish I'd been more careful with the sun? Yes, to all those things. But am I grateful to be around? Oh, yeah. And am I willing to share my knowledge, what I've learnt along the way? Absolutely.

What a beautiful thing to hear from Nicole Kidman. The 53-year-old celebrity does have a few regrets here and there about some things but, overall, they sound pretty trivial compared to her acceptance that life is a learning experience. And with her platform, she’s also open to sharing what the years have taught her.

Kidman has come a long way since her breakout roles, such as her early work with Stanley Kubrick and Tom Cruise on Eyes Wide Shut. In the past few years alone, the actress has starred in some great dramas like Destroyer, Boy Erased, The Goldfinch and Bombshell. She also played Aquaman’s mom in the DC hit and memorably played Celeste on Big Little Lies.

The actress is heading to HBO again this Sunday for The Undoing with Hugh Grant, a limited series that centers on a therapist played by Kidman And soon, she'll also star in The Prom, a Netflix musical starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key and Kerry Washington. Check out the trailer below:

We’re so excited to see her take on another musical after Moulin Rouge and Nine. The actress is currently filming another show based on another work from the author of Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty. Nine Perfect Strangers stars Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Samara Weaving, Bobby Cannavale and Manny Jacinto and is expected to air in 2021. Check out what else is coming in 2021 with CinemaBlend’s release schedule.

Up Next

Nicole Kidman’s The Others Is Getting A Remake
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Nicole Kidman Reveals One Thing She Found ‘Hard’ Early In Her Hollywood Career news 1d Nicole Kidman Reveals One Thing She Found ‘Hard’ Early In Her Hollywood Career Sarah El-Mahmoud
Netflix’s The Prom Trailer: Watch Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And More In Ryan Murphy’s Movie Musical news 2d Netflix’s The Prom Trailer: Watch Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And More In Ryan Murphy’s Movie Musical Mike Reyes
Nicole Kidman’s The Others Is Getting A Remake news 2w Nicole Kidman’s The Others Is Getting A Remake Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 8
Kajillionaire Sep 18, 2020 Kajillionaire 8
Antebellum Sep 18, 2020 Antebellum 5
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Marvel’s Shang-Chi Has Finally Wrapped, And The Cast And Crew Are Celebrating With Sweet Posts TBD Marvel’s Shang-Chi Has Finally Wrapped, And The Cast And Crew Are Celebrating With Sweet Posts Rating TBD
6 Marvel Characters Kristen Stewart Would Be Perfect To Play TBD 6 Marvel Characters Kristen Stewart Would Be Perfect To Play Rating TBD
Arnold Schwarzenegger Provides Update On His Condition Following Second Heart Surgery TBD Arnold Schwarzenegger Provides Update On His Condition Following Second Heart Surgery Rating TBD
Is An Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3 On Its Way To Netflix? Here's What The Producer Said TBD Is An Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3 On Its Way To Netflix? Here's What The Producer Said Rating TBD
Upcoming Cate Blanchett Movies: What's Coming Next For The Mrs. America Actress TBD Upcoming Cate Blanchett Movies: What's Coming Next For The Mrs. America Actress Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information