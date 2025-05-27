‘Everyone Does Botox’: Lindsay Lohan Gets Honest About Beauty Standards In Hollywood

When Lindsay Lohan made her big return to acting in 2022 with the Netflix holiday rom-com, Falling for Christmas, fans all over the world hoped that she would not only continue to bring us new characters, but step back into some old ones, as well. Now that we are well into the 2025 movie schedule , and getting closer to the release of Freakier Friday (which brings her together with Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis again), she’s been talking about coming back to the profession that made her famous while promoting the upcoming film. Now, Lohan’s opening up about beauty standards in Hollywood.

What Did Lindsay Lohan Say About Hollywood Beauty Standards?

Even though Lindsay Lohan has already admitted to being a bit “jealous” of the young stars who are coming up today , the former child star would likely confirm that one thing hasn’t changed much, and that’s the Hollywood beauty standard. People (and women in particular) in the entertainment industry are pretty much still expected to look as young, thin, and fashionable as possible when not in character, a fact that has led to much negative commentary about how stars like Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, and many others look.

In speaking with Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman (who has a role in Freakier Friday) for Elle Magazine , the topic turned to beauty standards when the Just My Luck leading lady noted that she’s currently working on a line of beauty products (much like the aforementioned Gomez, whose Rare Beauty has made her a billionaire ). That admission led to this quick exchange:

Lohan: Everyone does Botox.

Fineman: Last night at dinner, I was with somebody, and they’re like, ‘I’ve never had it.’And I was like, ‘What? Are you kidding?’

Lohan: Who are you? It’s like, ‘You lie.’

I know a lot of people, even those who don’t face near constant public scrutiny about their appearance, have had Botox. Many of us simply do not want to be wrinkled or to appear to have physically aged at all, despite the fact that everyone will do just that at some point. However, it hadn’t really occurred to me that it would be so hard to buck the Botox trend in Hollywood that it’s seemingly impossible to come upon someone in the industry who hasn’t experimented with using the substance to erase as many wrinkles as possible at least once.

Stars have begun to speak out about unrealistic beauty standards, and Lohan’s co-star, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has been among them. In 2023, after singer Karol G came out against her heavily retouched GQ cover, Curtis spoke up about how things like that hurt all women and contribute to us feeling ashamed of ourselves. Other stars have done similar things in recent years, like Florence Pugh discussing how harshly women’s bodies are judged , Halle Berry talking about “challenging” stereotypes of older women , and Demi Moore revealing the “tremendous gift” of aging .

Speaking of that beauty line that Lohan is developing, Fineman did ask for more info on how she takes care of her own health and beauty when the Mean Girls star admitted to being “crazy about my skin and health.” Lohan added:

Oh, God, I don’t even know how to answer that. I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing—I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.

Honestly, all of that sounds fine to me except the lasers. They’ve been used to clear up a number of skin concerns, like acne and, yes, even wrinkles, but I’ll just have to turn into an old bog witch eventually if that’s the best way to stop one from looking old. And, you know what? I’m totally fine with that. It’ll probably finally keep the neighborhood kids out of my yard once they get a look at me.