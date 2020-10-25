President Trump Has Thoughts On Sacha Baron Cohen After Rudy Giuliani Borat 2 Scene

Reviews of the first Borat movie were almost universally positive with many giving the film near perfect scores. Reviews of the Subsequent Moviefilm have been mostly positive though not so complimentary. There is definitely a loss of originality that comes from going to the same well twice, but the movie still finds ways to shock and surprise. Borat’s daughter, played by the delightful Maria Bakalova, is a wonderful addition, and the more topical humor will no doubt please some while turning off others.

You can watch the entire movie, which includes the much discussed Rudy Giuliani scene, for free on Amazon Prime right now. I wouldn’t recommend it for everyone, but if you enjoy cringe humor and aren’t turned off by graphic material, you’ll have a good time.