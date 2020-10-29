All The Evil Dead Movies, Ranked

Horror is definitely my favorite genre of film, but if there’s one series that I could watch over and over again, it would have to be the Evil Dead movies. Yeah, you know what I’m talking about. Bruce Campbell. A chainsaw for a hand. Deadites screaming, “I’ll swallow your soul! I’ll swallow your soul!” That horror series.

And with a new Evil Dead movie on the way (and Halloween right around the corner), what better time than now to rank all 4 Evil Dead movies. Now, before you even ask, yes, I have watched the off-Broadway play as well as most of Ash vs. The Evil Dead, and I love them both. But this is a list of the movies rather than the TV show or the play. So if this were a list of 6 rather than 4, I would place the TV show dead center at #3, and the Musical at #4. Both are great, but neither are as great as the 2 movies that I’d put at numbers 2 and 1, respectively. Come get some.