Borat 2: Three Characters Who Stole My Heart

Leave a Comment
Over the past weekend, the streaming wars have continued heating up as Amazon release Sasha Baron Cohen's Borat 2, otherwise known as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The outrageous comedy film has been making headlines for a variety of reasons thanks to the various over the top hijinks of Cohen and company. But there were three characters who stole my heart throughout the movie's 96-minute runtime. And they weren't Brat or his daughter Tutar.
Much like its predecessor, Borat 2 saw Sasha Baron playing the title character. The sequel focused on issues regarding sexism and politics, with the actor/writer/producer going into a variety of wild sequences. But during his time making people uncomfortable and holding up a mirror to society, certain characters managed to shine and warm my heart in between the laughs. Let's show who the real MVP's of the Borat sequel are.
Babysitter Jeanise Jones
Around halfway through Borat 2's runtime, Sasha Baron Cohen's title character drop his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) at the home of professional babysitter Jeanise Jones. After making her thoroughly uncomfortable thanks to Tutar's literal ball and chain, the two women quickly bond. Ms. Jones helps to educate Tutar about her body, and encouraged her to take autonomy over it. This was an oddly comforting moment in a movie that is so focused on issues related to sexism and misogyny.
To make things even more delightful, Jeanise Jones gets to have yet another appearance toward the end of Borat 2. While Borat is trying to track down his daughter, he retraces his steps and once again speaks with Jones. In addition to encouraging social distancing, she helps Sasha Baron Cohen's character realize that it was wrong to give her away to Rudy Giuliani (more on that here). Jeansie Jones is the voice of reason the audience is begging for in an an otherwise bonkers movie, and I'm sure I'm not the only one who appreciated her presence.
The Receptionist From The Plastic Surgery Office
This choice is far less obvious, but was another person that I found myself appreciating throughout the runtime of Borat 2. When Borat and Tutar turn their attention from Vice President Mike Pence to Rudy Giuliani, they decide that the young girl needs to change her appearance in order to appeal to the former Mayor of New York City. So they set out to get Tutar a breast augmentation, and plenty of hilarity ensues.
After meeting with a plastic surgeon in a particularly cringe-worthy sequence, Borat and Tutar must interact with a receptionist at the office. As she attempts to procure a form of payment (namely $20k), Sasha Baron Cohen tries his best to trip her up with inappropriate comments as the character attempts to save some money. He suggests using potatoes instead of saline for implants, and sidesteps Borat's suggestion that perverts come in and watch the surgery. To her credit the receptionist remains respectful and answers each insane question that comes her way, which gave me a little hope for the world.
Late Holocaust Survivor Judith Dim Evans
This sequence is arguably Borat 2's most offensive at the jump, but eventually grows into one of the movie's most heartwarming moments. In the scene Borat enters a synagogue dressed as an absurdly offensive stereotype of a Jewish person. But rather than being met with any anger, the character engages in a bout of healthy dialogue with Holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans.
Despite his appearance, Judith Dim Evans treats the character Borat with a great deal of empathy. She tried to expel some of the character's offensive views on the Jewish people, and the sequence ultimately ends in a group hug. And while Sasha Baron Cohen's character was inappropriately thrilled to learn that the Holocaust did indeed happen, Evans is sure to capture the hearts of many Amazon Prime subscribers watching Borat 2. Judith Dim Evans appears in the movie posthumously, as she passed away before it was released.
Borat 2 is just as offensive as the original 2006 movie. And while Sasha Baron Cohen has brought back the property to hold up the mirror to where American culture is at, the movie directed by Jason Woliner also has plenty a surprising amount of heart. And while most of the movie's participants are blatantly being made fun of to their face, the above three ladies were able to steal the show for me.
Borat 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.