Borat 2: Three Characters Who Stole My Heart

To make things even more delightful, Jeanise Jones gets to have yet another appearance toward the end of Borat 2. While Borat is trying to track down his daughter, he retraces his steps and once again speaks with Jones. In addition to encouraging social distancing, she helps Sasha Baron Cohen's character realize that it was wrong to give her away to Rudy Giuliani (more on that here). Jeansie Jones is the voice of reason the audience is begging for in an an otherwise bonkers movie, and I'm sure I'm not the only one who appreciated her presence.