90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted An Unexpected Life Update, And I Feel Like A Proud Parent

When it comes to married 90 Day Fiancé couples, viewers have seen plenty of them split up over the years. However, I'd argue that few relationships were as hard to watch as the one between Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata. Their seemingly happy but somewhat stressful union came unraveled on 90 Day: The Last Resort, and fans learned about all the infidelity that led to their eventual divorce. There haven't been many updates on them since then, so I'm thrilled that the latest news on Asuelu is so positive.

Kalani Faagata wasn't on the best of terms with Asuelu when they were in couples therapy, but it seems they're at a place where they can at least effectively coparent. Faagata uploaded a photo showing their children going to visit Asuelu, and I was shocked to see it was at his Army graduation ceremony. Take a look:

A post shared by Kalani 🇼🇸🇺🇸 (@kalanifaagata) A photo posted by on

I felt such a whirlwind of emotions seeing this photo and, once I was done being shocked, I couldn't help but feel extremely proud. From skipping his son's birthday party so he could play video games in his room, to other cringe-inducing moments in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, we've seen a lot of low periods for Asuelu. It's great to see that he successfully completed training and looks to be on a clear career path that will help him provide for his children.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) Why I Think 90 Day: Hunt For Love Did Usman Dirty By Filming His Reaction To Cortney Going With Colt To The Hospital

I also really like that Kalani publicly congratulated her ex-husband on his accomplishment. To me, it suggests that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place, and that seems ideal, especially when children are involved. It appears the kids are psyched to see their dad starting off his military career as well.

This is all a far cry from when fans saw Asuelu and Kalani on 90 Day: The Last Resort, during which Kalani was actively in another relationship while attending therapy sessions with Asuelu. It's a shame we've already had 90 Day Diaries air amid the 2025 TV schedule, because I would certainly love to see more of Asuelu's journey in the army. I guess there might be some restrictions in the U.S. military for TLC filming 90 Day content but, if there aren't, I'd hop at the chance to see some footage from that experience.

If I'm being honest, it's getting to a point in 90 Day Fiancé where most couples have sadder endings than happy ones. So it's good to see a positive update from a couple who ended their relationship on a low note (and with a TikTok video).

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Watch Kalani and Asuelu's entire 90 Day journey on HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription, there's some flexibility on how to pay. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. You won't see Kalani or Asuelu on it, but there are plenty of storylines for beloved couples and what's going on in their lives.