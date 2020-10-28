Blade: 5 Reasons The Wesley Snipes Movie Is Just As Good As You Remember

I really don’t think the original Blade, starring Wesley Snipes, gets nearly enough love or appreciation these days. For a movie that came out in 1998 (God, was it really that long ago?) the first movie still holds up surprisingly well today, and is probably even better than you remember it.

Because while yes, Blade is going to be rebooted in the MCU and will star the always great Mahershala Ali, I will always have a soft spot for the original Blade, especially since it was the balls to the wall, super violent, R-rated Marvel film that existed long before Deadpool was even a glint in any studio head’s eye. And if you haven’t seen the original Blade in quite some time, now’s the perfect time to get excited since it has a 4KHD release coming soon, and it’s also available to stream on Hulu. Oh, and here are some other places where you might find it. Minor spoilers up ahead for a movie that’s over 20 years old.