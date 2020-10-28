Stargate Writer Dean Devlin Admits One Funny Thing He Wishes He Could Change

Well, that was actually the first CG that Roland and I had ever done. Because we couldn’t figure out a way to actually make the helmets do any of that. It was an effects house called Kleiser-Wolczak and they designed how the mechanics worked. The visual was designed by Tatopoulos. It was a scary thing because we didn’t know if it was going to work… in those days it was really cutting edge. It was one of the few things we did that was cutting edge because most of what we did was old-fashioned techniques due to the budget we had.