Could Wonder Woman 1984 Be Delayed Again? Here’s The Latest From Warner Bros.

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The past few months have obviously been unprecedented times, and had a major affect on the entertainment industry. Countless movies have been pushed back as a result, including Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. The long awaited blockbuster is currently set to arrive Christmas Day, but fans have been wondering if those plans might change. And now one Warner Bros. exec was given an update.
Wonder Woman 1984 has had a long gestation process, as it was delayed a number of times before theaters around the world were shut down. Fans are eager to catch up with Gal Gadot's title character, as well as meet newcomers like Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. Chair-CEO of WarnerMedia Studios Ann Sarnoff recently spoke to the upcoming blockbuster's release, saying:
It really is about how the U.S. continues to open, and whether there are any other surges. We’ve got a little bit of time to figure that out.
There you have it folks. While Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to hit theaters in December, it seems the studio is closely monitoring the pandemic within the United States. So Patty Jenkins' sophomore blockbuster's road to theaters still remains to be seen.
Ann Sarnoff's comments to Variety peel back the curtain on how Warner Bros. is approaching its various upcoming releases. Wonder Woman 1984 was expected to hit theaters in June, before being pushed back to August. The project was then shifted over to a Christmas release. And while that date in theaters is usually a profitable one, there's no telling if moviegoers will be heading to theaters in the usual droves.
The original Wonder Woman movie is currently streaming on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
When Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman hit theaters in 2017, it was a groundbreaking success. The acclaimed movie proved that female-led superhero movies were fiscally viable, and the quality of Jenkins work showed what the young DCEU was truly capable of. It's for this reason that audiences are so eager to catch up with Diana Prince for 1984.
Anticipation for Wonder Woman 1984 has been steadily building as a result of this pedigree of films, as well as how many high concepts Patty Jenkins is working with. The '80s setting will allow for the movie to have more color and over the top styling. And in addition to introducing the villains Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, Wonder Woman's sequel will also somehow revive Chris Pine's Steve Trevor.
Comic book fans have been without a new installment in the DCEU or MCU for longer than they've had to wait since either shared universe was started. And while Black Widow has once again been delayed, Wonder Woman 1984 is still currently expected to arrive this December. But Warner Bros. is monitoring the situation, so there's no telling if this will change in the near future.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to hit theaters on December 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.