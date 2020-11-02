Bad Hair Ending Explained: What Got Tangled Up In Hulu's Horror Comedy?

When Anna pours water on the hair, it washes out the blood that keeps the witches’ blood pumping, so to speak. Interestingly enough though, Bad Hair doesn’t fix the weave problem going around town. Anna saves herself and is seen wearing a headscarf at the end of the film, but the people around her are still going for the trend. Anna is still fixated on her experience (duh, it was traumatic as hell) and reading The Moss Haired Girl once again she relocates from her apartment to living at Linda’s. The tree found on the book can be seen as a logo on a truck that journeys to the moss tree itself. The tree from legend is being harvested for its hair by workers instructed by James Van Der Beek’s Grant Madison. There seems to be a big operation at work here that keeps these witches alive in the spirit of others.