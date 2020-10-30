Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Scarlett Johansson Responds To Black Widow’s Latest Delay

Scarlet Johansson in Black Widow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The past few months have been unprecedented, and therefore had a major affect on the film world. Countless movies have been pushed back as a result, especially expensive blockbusters. This includes Black Widow, which now isn't expected to arrive in theaters until May. And now Scarlett Johansson has opened up about this latest delay.

After a decade of filmmaking, fans were thrilled to see Scarlet Johansson finally get her own Marvel movie with Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, the upcoming blockbuster will reveal more about the title character's history, and also say goodbye following her death in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately the movie has been delayed a number of times, and Johansson recently opened up about the most recent, saying:

I’d been talking to Kevin Feige about it, and our fellow producers, just trying to understand what the landscape was. We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe, to have people be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theater.

Well, there you have it. Because while Scarlett Johansson would like to see Black Widow in theaters just like the rest of us, the actress wants to make sure that Marvel fans can safely congregate in a crowded indoor movie theater. And since that isn't an option for so many of these venues, her first solo flick has been delayed a number of months.

Scarlett Johansson's comments to Marie Claire come as we approach the Black Widow's second scrapped release date. When the pandemic closed theaters back in the spring, Marvel shifted Cate Shortland's blockbuster to November-- the slot originally intended for Eternals. But then the inevitable happened, and Black Widow ended up with its current plans to hit theaters in May of 2021.

Marvel fans can re-watch Scarlett Johansson's tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

With Black Widow now arriving a year after its original release date, Scarlett Johansson's departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been delayed. Many fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Natasha, although her solo flick should help give new context to her decision to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame. And in the process we'll meet the character's first chosen family.

Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Cate Shortland's highly anticipated blockbuster will follow Natasha Romanoff as the goes on a solo mission. Black Widow will find the title character confronting her dark past, and reuniting with the first family/team she joined. Newcomers joining the MCU include David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh.

The Marvel fandom is particularly eager to see what Florence Pugh will be bringing to the table in Black Widow, and if her character Yelena continues on in the larger MCU. Scarlett Johansson previously referred to the delayed movie as a "franchise" leading some fans to theorize that another Widow will take the mantle on. And with Pugh's star power growing thanks to acclaimed performances in Midsommar and Little Women, she seems like a solid choice.

Black Widow is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

Black Widow Director Explains What Makes The Action So Different From Other Marvel Movies
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Anthony Mackie Explains Why Filming Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Not Great television 4d Anthony Mackie Explains Why Filming Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Not Great Erik Swann
Watch Natalie Portman Joke About Wielding Thor’s Hammer In Love And Thunder news 5d Watch Natalie Portman Joke About Wielding Thor’s Hammer In Love And Thunder Jason Ingolfsland
Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum Adrianne Palicki Reflects On Playing Wonder Woman In NBC’s Pilot television 5d Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum Adrianne Palicki Reflects On Playing Wonder Woman In NBC’s Pilot Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Clouds Oct 16, 2020 Clouds 6
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
The Devil All The Time Sep 16, 2020 The Devil All The Time 6
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Yes, Chris Evans Totally Named His Dog After Billy Joel In Oliver And Company TBD Yes, Chris Evans Totally Named His Dog After Billy Joel In Oliver And Company Rating TBD
Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In November 2020 TBD Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In November 2020 Rating TBD
Jared Padalecki's Walker Reboot Adds A Supergirl Vet To The Cast TBD Jared Padalecki's Walker Reboot Adds A Supergirl Vet To The Cast Rating TBD
How Community Prepared Gillian Jacobs For Different Genres Like Horror Movies TBD How Community Prepared Gillian Jacobs For Different Genres Like Horror Movies Rating TBD
Octavia Spencer's Best Performances, Ranked TBD Octavia Spencer's Best Performances, Ranked Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information