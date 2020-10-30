Scarlett Johansson Responds To Black Widow’s Latest Delay

Leave a Comment
The past few months have been unprecedented, and therefore had a major affect on the film world. Countless movies have been pushed back as a result, especially expensive blockbusters. This includes Black Widow, which now isn't expected to arrive in theaters until May. And now Scarlett Johansson has opened up about this latest delay.
After a decade of filmmaking, fans were thrilled to see Scarlet Johansson finally get her own Marvel movie with Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, the upcoming blockbuster will reveal more about the title character's history, and also say goodbye following her death in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately the movie has been delayed a number of times, and Johansson recently opened up about the most recent, saying:
I’d been talking to Kevin Feige about it, and our fellow producers, just trying to understand what the landscape was. We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe, to have people be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theater.
Well, there you have it. Because while Scarlett Johansson would like to see Black Widow in theaters just like the rest of us, the actress wants to make sure that Marvel fans can safely congregate in a crowded indoor movie theater. And since that isn't an option for so many of these venues, her first solo flick has been delayed a number of months.
Scarlett Johansson's comments to Marie Claire come as we approach the Black Widow's second scrapped release date. When the pandemic closed theaters back in the spring, Marvel shifted Cate Shortland's blockbuster to November-- the slot originally intended for Eternals. But then the inevitable happened, and Black Widow ended up with its current plans to hit theaters in May of 2021.
With Black Widow now arriving a year after its original release date, Scarlett Johansson's departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been delayed. Many fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Natasha, although her solo flick should help give new context to her decision to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame. And in the process we'll meet the character's first chosen family.
Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Cate Shortland's highly anticipated blockbuster will follow Natasha Romanoff as the goes on a solo mission. Black Widow will find the title character confronting her dark past, and reuniting with the first family/team she joined. Newcomers joining the MCU include David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh.
The Marvel fandom is particularly eager to see what Florence Pugh will be bringing to the table in Black Widow, and if her character Yelena continues on in the larger MCU. Scarlett Johansson previously referred to the delayed movie as a "franchise" leading some fans to theorize that another Widow will take the mantle on. And with Pugh's star power growing thanks to acclaimed performances in Midsommar and Little Women, she seems like a solid choice.
Black Widow is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.