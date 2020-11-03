Parasite: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Even in a career full of highlights, notably including Memories of Murder, The Host (2007), Snowpiercer, and Okja, Parasite exceeded all expectations to become one of the triumphant movies in recent history — if not all-time. The winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Best Picture at the Oscars, and at the top of several critics "best of the year" lists, Parasite is an incredible achievement, to put it mildly, which firmly cemented Joon-ho's status as a prestige filmmaker on a world-scale. Now that Parasite continues finding its audience in homes everywhere, many folks will wonder how this movie got made, and what it took to make such a great, seminal work of art.

Certainly, Parasite isn't made overnight. It takes a lot of talented people, as well as a strong vision, to pull it off. If you loved this Oscar-winning film, here are some noteworthy behind-the-scenes facts about Parasite.