Spongebob Squarepants Is A Big Part Of Come Play For A Really Sweet Reason

Spongebob for me really came out of all of the research and interviews I did with kids with autism, autistic adults as well and speech therapists. I found very quickly that a lot of these kids found a lot of comfort in TV shows, specific shows that meant a lot to them and in some cases helped parents communicate with their kids. So, I wanted something to feel authentic to that world and Spongebob really is a popular show among the autistic community. So when we approached Nickelodeon, they were already aware of how much the show means to so many kids with autism and so that connection really helped our case of getting to use the footage for the movie.