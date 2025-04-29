Gosh! A Minecraft Movie’s Director Reveals The Napoleon Dynamite Easter Eggs In His Video Game Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie is obviously full of Easter eggs and moments made for fans of the game – I mean, we all saw the reactions to the chicken jockey moment . However, it’s also full of references to the iconic 2004 film, Napoleon Dynamite, and yes, you read that correctly. Now, Jared Hess, the director of both A Minecraft Movie and Napoleon Dynamite, is breaking down the Easter eggs in his 2025 movie schedule entry that have to do with his early 2000s comedy.

Right when A Minecraft Movie was released in theaters, I was quick to watch it, and I did clock the fact that it took place in Idaho and there was a llama present. I had guessed they were references to Hess’s 2005 cult classic. However, now, he’s confirmed they were, while also adding a few other Easter eggs that would make Napoleon proud. Take a look at this Instagram post detailing them all:

Alright, let’s break some of these down.

Obviously, Idaho being the home base for the characters in A Minecraft Movie pays homage to Napoleon Dynamite. As someone who grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho, and referenced the 2005 comedy frequently because of it, I didn’t miss that one.

Of course, tater tots are also a nod to the movie. Like Napoleon, Minecraft's Henry is sent to school with tots. However, his are not in a fanny pack, and it’s not because he’s “frikin’ starved.” Henry is also a lot more willing to share than Napoleon, which is hilarious.

The post shows the llama parallels, too. In the Overworld and the real world, we get to see a llama. Sadly, no direct Napoleon Dynamite quotes were used when the animal was seen, and as far as I know, none of them were named Tina.

The post also notes that Jason Momoa’s Garrett is a “high school ‘legend’” which is clearly giving Uncle Rico vibes.

So, the Napoleon Dynamite Easter eggs are all over the place, and I love to see them. Hess is here for them, too, as he explained why these references were unavoidable for him during an interview with IGN :

You know, it’s just hard to get away from things that were such a big part of your adolescence growing up. So, yes, there is a new version of Idaho in this movie, there are some tater tots, there are some llamas. I guess they’re in my DNA.

While I would have loved a prominent cameo from a Napoleon Dynamite cast member or a big dance number or maybe a “Vote for Pedro” reference, I love what we got. I’m a big fan of the “if you know, you know” energy radiating off these Easter eggs, and for those of us who grew up saying “Gosh!” in Napoleon’s voice, all these references in A Minecraft Movie made Hess’s latest project all the more fun.