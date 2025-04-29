Gosh! A Minecraft Movie’s Director Reveals The Napoleon Dynamite Easter Eggs In His Video Game Adaptation

News
By published

These make me want to bust out into Napoleon's dance.

From left to right: Steve gasping in A Minecraft Movie and Napoleon giving his emotionless expression in Napoleon Dynamite.
(Image credit: Warner Bros and 20th Century Studios)

A Minecraft Movie is obviously full of Easter eggs and moments made for fans of the game – I mean, we all saw the reactions to the chicken jockey moment. However, it’s also full of references to the iconic 2004 film, Napoleon Dynamite, and yes, you read that correctly. Now, Jared Hess, the director of both A Minecraft Movie and Napoleon Dynamite, is breaking down the Easter eggs in his 2025 movie schedule entry that have to do with his early 2000s comedy.

Right when A Minecraft Movie was released in theaters, I was quick to watch it, and I did clock the fact that it took place in Idaho and there was a llama present. I had guessed they were references to Hess’s 2005 cult classic. However, now, he’s confirmed they were, while also adding a few other Easter eggs that would make Napoleon proud. Take a look at this Instagram post detailing them all:

A post shared by Jared Hess (@iamjaredhess)

A photo posted by on

Alright, let’s break some of these down.

Obviously, Idaho being the home base for the characters in A Minecraft Movie pays homage to Napoleon Dynamite. As someone who grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho, and referenced the 2005 comedy frequently because of it, I didn’t miss that one.

How To Watch Napoleon Dynamite

Jon Heder as Napoleon feeding his pet llama, Tina, in Napoleon Dynamite

(Image credit: Searchlight)

You can currently stream Napoleon Dynamite with a Hulu subscription.

Of course, tater tots are also a nod to the movie. Like Napoleon, Minecraft's Henry is sent to school with tots. However, his are not in a fanny pack, and it’s not because he’s “frikin’ starved.” Henry is also a lot more willing to share than Napoleon, which is hilarious.

The post shows the llama parallels, too. In the Overworld and the real world, we get to see a llama. Sadly, no direct Napoleon Dynamite quotes were used when the animal was seen, and as far as I know, none of them were named Tina.

The post also notes that Jason Momoa’s Garrett is a “high school ‘legend’” which is clearly giving Uncle Rico vibes.

So, the Napoleon Dynamite Easter eggs are all over the place, and I love to see them. Hess is here for them, too, as he explained why these references were unavoidable for him during an interview with IGN:

You know, it’s just hard to get away from things that were such a big part of your adolescence growing up. So, yes, there is a new version of Idaho in this movie, there are some tater tots, there are some llamas. I guess they’re in my DNA.

While I would have loved a prominent cameo from a Napoleon Dynamite cast member or a big dance number or maybe a “Vote for Pedro” reference, I love what we got. I’m a big fan of the “if you know, you know” energy radiating off these Easter eggs, and for those of us who grew up saying “Gosh!” in Napoleon’s voice, all these references in A Minecraft Movie made Hess’s latest project all the more fun.

Now, A Minecraft Movie is a major box office success. Hopefully, it will direct younger audiences back to Hess’s older films, like Napoleon Dynamite, because everyone deserves to know the hilarious relevance and backstory of that llama and all those tater tots.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Dwayne Johnson Is In Need Of A Career Reinvention, And I’m Excited For The Smashing Machine To Start A New Era For The Star

Denzel Washington And ASAP Rocky Are Starring In A Spike Lee Movie, And I’m Laughing About What Inspired The Director To Cast The Rapper

I Loved Kim Kardashian’s Latest Vacay Photos, But Now I’m Shook After Learning The Cost Of Those Diamond Anklets She Wore On The Beach
See more latest
Most Popular
Siobhan at restaurant table in American Horror Story: Delicate
I Loved Kim Kardashian’s Latest Vacay Photos, But Now I’m Shook After Learning The Cost Of Those Diamond Anklets She Wore On The Beach
Antoine Reinartz and Amira Casar in &quot;La Maison.&quot;
'Probably The Worst Marketer In The Universe.' A TV Creator Just Called Out Apple For Failing Its Own Streaming Shows, And He Did Not Hold Back
Ryan Reynolds as Niceool and Justin Baldoni in it Ends With us side by side
As Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively’s Feud Continues Deadpool 3 Is Factoring Into The Legal Battle
Shannon Sharpe speaks on Club Shay Shay
After Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN Duties Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, Insider Drops Claim About Who’s Replacing Him On First Take
Matt in costume in Daredevil
Netflix's Daredevil Showrunner Explains Why There Weren't More MCU References, And It Makes Me More Appreciative Born Again Turned Out The Way It Did
Kim Raver as Teddy Altman on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
‘It Is Terrifying.’ Kim Raver Hypes Grey’s Anatomy Season Finale, And I Already Know It's Going To Frustrate Me
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson Is In Need Of A Career Reinvention, And I’m Excited For The Smashing Machine To Start A New Era For The Star
ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington in a side-by-side photo.
Denzel Washington And ASAP Rocky Are Starring In A Spike Lee Movie, And I’m Laughing About What Inspired The Director To Cast The Rapper
Nathan Fielder sits apprehensively in an ornate chair in The Rehearsal S2 E2 - &quot;Star Potential.&quot;
Nathan Fielder Just Used His HBO Show The Rehearsal To Call Out His Former TV Bosses At Paramount For Removing A TV Episode
Ben Stiller and Robin Williams in Night at the Museum.
I Just Found Out Ben Stiller And Robin Williams Helped Superman's Jimmy Olsen Actor Land His Prom Date, And They’re My Heroes For Making This Happen