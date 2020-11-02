David Ayer Explains How His Suicide Squad Cut Was 'Ripped To Pieces'

However, with Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League now heading to streaming, there are plenty of DCEU fans campaigning for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad to be released on HBO Max too, including David Ayer himself. There hasn’t been any official word yet on if that will happen, but Ayer said back in May that his cut would be “easy to complete.” Among the ways the Ayer Cut would stand out from the theatrical Suicide Squad is including more screen time for Batman and The Joker, Katana getting into a fight with the rest of the Squad and Diablo making it out of the movie alive, to name a few.