Will The Halloween Franchise Continue After Halloween Kills And Ends? Here’s One Producer’s Thoughts

It's a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre's current renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down. A mixture of new and returning properties have hit theaters, including 2018's Halloween. David Gordon Green's movie was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original, focusing on Laurie Strode 40 years after surviving her encounter with Michael Myers. Two more sequels are on the way starting with Halloween Kills, and fans are wondering if the franchise might come to an end. And now one producer has addressed that concern.
Halloween was a record-breaking success when it hit theaters in 2018, and two more sequels were quickly ordered. Ryan Freimann is an executive producer on all three installments of the current Halloween trilogy, including the two upcoming sequels. While some fans are wondering if the property will come to a close after Halloween Kills and Ends, Freimann recently spoke to this, saying:
I have not thought that far ahead. Right now, we're in the midst of what we see as the [director] David Gordon Green trilogy. And the story, like with the Rob Zombie films, it had these little offshoots. They had done Halloween III: Season of the Witch way back then, so it's like we're living in the moment with these films that are successful, and we'll see where it goes from there. I hope there is a theatrical experience. The future is still in place, but for right now, yes. It just speaks to me and Malek [Akkad].
Well, that's a hopeful message. Because while Halloween Ends will wrap up one specific timeline for the slasher property, it's always been a franchise with a flexible canon. And so while there are no plans for another movie with Michael Myers after David Gordon Green's trilogy ends, the possibilities will remain fairly endless.
Ryan Freimann's comments to ComicBook will likely elicit a mixture of emotions from the generations of Halloween fans out there. While some might be hoping for Laurie Strode and The Shape's epic saga to come to a conclusion with Halloween Ends like its title suggests, horror franchises are never really dead. So it wouldn't be out of the question for another installment in the long-running franchise after the current trilogy ends.
Anticipation for Halloween Kills is currently at a fever pitch, especially considering David Gordon Green's second installment in the slasher property was supposed to have already hit theaters. Unfortunately the project was delayed a full year, arriving next October. Some new footage arrived recently to help satiate the fandom until a real trailer is finally revealed.
While 2018's Halloween focused on Laurie Strode's trauma and the affect on her family. But Jamie Lee Curtis has been teasing how Halloween Kills will "unpack" the events of John Carpenter's original movie. The movie's cast will feature a variety of returning characters from the OG Halloween, who will be arming up to battle Michael Strode during his latest rampage through Haddonfield.
As for Halloween Ends, there's no indication as to what that threequel might include. The title seems ominous, and teases the final conflict between Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. We'll just have to see which characters from Halloween Kills manage to survive, and who is ultimately cut down by The Boogeyman throughout the course of its runtime.
Halloween Kills is currently expected to hit theaters on October 15th, 2021, with Halloween Ends following suit October 14th of the following year. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.