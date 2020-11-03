Will The Halloween Franchise Continue After Halloween Kills And Ends? Here’s One Producer’s Thoughts

I have not thought that far ahead. Right now, we're in the midst of what we see as the [director] David Gordon Green trilogy. And the story, like with the Rob Zombie films, it had these little offshoots. They had done Halloween III: Season of the Witch way back then, so it's like we're living in the moment with these films that are successful, and we'll see where it goes from there. I hope there is a theatrical experience. The future is still in place, but for right now, yes. It just speaks to me and Malek [Akkad].