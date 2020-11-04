The Craft: Legacy Director Reveals Why There Are So Many LGBT Stories

For me as a filmmaker I’ve taken the responsibility very seriously when it comes to representation. So this film was an incredible opportunity to portray the world as it actually exists. And especially when looking at young people and the ways in which young people can be other-ed. I really wanted to include queer and trans characters in that conversation. Whether or not I would category this film as feminist, in any discussion of feminism or looking a feminist issues, trans and queer voices must be included. So that was really important to me.