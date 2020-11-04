Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Craft: Legacy Director Reveals Why There Are So Many LGBT Stories

Spoilers ahead for The Craft: Legacy.

During the recent horror genre, a ton of news movies have come to us from Blumhouse Productions. In addition to original projects like Happy Death Day or Insidious, the studio has also turned its focus to beloved properties. While Halloween Kills was delayed a full year, Zoe Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy was released via video on demand. The movie features a few notable LGBT characters, and the director/writer recently told me why this was important to her vision for the witchy sequel.

The Craft: Legacy is set within the same universe as Andrew Fleming's 1996 cult classic, but centered around a new young coven of witches and their classmates. The movie tells a wholly new story, and the cast is fresh and diverse. In fact, the movie not only features a trans witch in Zoey Luna's Lourdes, but Nicholas Galitzine's character Timmy comes out as bisexual throughout the course of the film. I had the privilege of speaking with Zoe-Lister Jones about this aspect of the movie's storytelling, and she told me:

For me as a filmmaker I’ve taken the responsibility very seriously when it comes to representation. So this film was an incredible opportunity to portray the world as it actually exists. And especially when looking at young people and the ways in which young people can be other-ed. I really wanted to include queer and trans characters in that conversation. Whether or not I would category this film as feminist, in any discussion of feminism or looking a feminist issues, trans and queer voices must be included. So that was really important to me.

Touche. While the original Craft movie dealt with issues that felt very current in the '90s, Zoe Lister-Jones also adjusted to the times in a relatable way. Namely, by including LGBTQIA+ stories into Legacy's narrative in a way that's organic. While the movie was met with mixed reviews, that aspect of the filmmaking is certainly effective.

The two queer narratives in The Craft: Legacy play out quite differently. The audience meets Zoey Luna's Lourdes early in the film, with the transgender bruja shown as perhaps the most experienced of the coven. Her transness is simply apart of the character, and not what defines the young witch. Although she does admit that trans girls have a special kind of magic.

Lourdes in The Craft: Legacy

The other queer story revolves around bully turned lovesick puppy Timmy, played by Nicholas Galitzine. While under the influence of Lilly's love story, he feels brave enough to come out as bisexual to the women of the coven. The four witches listen and accept him, and Lilly ends up connecting to him even more as a result.

This is a fairly groundbreaking representation of a bisexual man in pop culture. Bisexual and pansexual stories aren't typically represented, which factors into biphobia IRL. But projects like The Craft: Legacy and Schitt's Creek have helped to portray the fluidity of sexuality. And that was seemingly an important aspect of Zoe Lister-Jones' process as a writer and director.

The Craft: Legacy is currently available via video on demand. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

How The Craft: Legacy’s Big Cameo Came Together, According To The Star
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

The Craft: Legacy Director Opens Up About A Deleted Plot Line news 5d The Craft: Legacy Director Opens Up About A Deleted Plot Line Corey Chichizola
Kristen Stewart References Are all Over The Craft: Legacy, And There’s A Great Reason news 7d Kristen Stewart References Are all Over The Craft: Legacy, And There’s A Great Reason Corey Chichizola
The Craft: Legacy Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying news 7d The Craft: Legacy Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age Rating TBD
Halloween Kills Oct 15, 2021 Halloween Kills Rating TBD
Trolls World Tour Apr 10, 2020 Trolls World Tour 4
Soul Dec 25, 2020 Soul Rating TBD
It Chapter Two Sep 6, 2019 It Chapter Two 7
Dancing With The Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Fans For Bullying Her Over Harsh Critiques TBD Dancing With The Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Fans For Bullying Her Over Harsh Critiques Rating TBD
Star Wars: Ron Howard Offers Hopeful Message About A Solo Sequel TBD Star Wars: Ron Howard Offers Hopeful Message About A Solo Sequel Rating TBD
HBO Max’s The Witches Faces Backlash From Disability Advocates TBD HBO Max’s The Witches Faces Backlash From Disability Advocates Rating TBD
How Fear The Walking Dead's Latest John Dorie Episode Honored Garret Dillahunt's Late Father TBD How Fear The Walking Dead's Latest John Dorie Episode Honored Garret Dillahunt's Late Father Rating TBD
Ryan Reynolds Shares Red Notice Set Photo With Gal Gadot And Dwayne Johnson TBD Ryan Reynolds Shares Red Notice Set Photo With Gal Gadot And Dwayne Johnson Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information