The Matrix 4’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks Filming During The Pandemic

The Matrix 4 is just over a year away from being released (we hope) but it's still somewhat shocking that the film is happening at all. Simply seeing the film go into production was a sight to see, but under the current circumstances the film is that much more remarkable, as it's one of the biggest movies to continue to shoot during the pandemic. One member of the cast who is new to the franchise, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is promising fans the new film will be everything that fans are hoping for, while also promising that it was made in the safest way possible.