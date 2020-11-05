The Matrix 4’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks Filming During The Pandemic

Leave a Comment
The Matrix 4 is just over a year away from being released (we hope) but it's still somewhat shocking that the film is happening at all. Simply seeing the film go into production was a sight to see, but under the current circumstances the film is that much more remarkable, as it's one of the biggest movies to continue to shoot during the pandemic. One member of the cast who is new to the franchise, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is promising fans the new film will be everything that fans are hoping for, while also promising that it was made in the safest way possible.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently received the Distinguished Performance Award at the SACD Savannah Film Festival and in accepting the award (virtually) he spoke a bit about the production of The Matrix 4. It seems that production during the pandemic has been going well, though the actor stressed (via EW) that all safety precautions are being taken during filming. According to Abdul-Mateen...
We’re making something really cool here on Matrix 4 that I think a lot of people will be excited about. But we’re doing it in the same way that everyone else in the world hopefully is. We’re trying to be safe and respectful.
Film productions have been largely able to resume around the world but like most other industries, significant safety precautions are being taken. Face masks are usually required for those not on camera and social distancing is being implemented where possible. We don't know specifically what other sorts of health and safety measures are being taken beyond that. Keanu Reeves previously spoke about filming The Matrix 4 and said that filming largely seemed normal, that all the new protocols didn't necessarily impact filming all that much.
And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is one who is quite glad that filming on productions like The Matrix 4 are happening. Making movies can be tough for those involved as it takes them away from home and their loved ones for long periods, something that is likely especially difficult right now, but being together with other creative people producing this piece of art certainly helps. The actor continues...
Our artistry right now is actually community building. It’s sort of the thing that’s keeping us strong, keeping us together while a lot of are away from home. So, we get to say, 'Hey, I’m going to get up and go to work and I’m going to do my art and build community at the same time.' That’s really the theme of how we’re making the Matrix, but it’s also the theme of how myself, personally, I'm getting through these pandemic days, these crazy pandemic days.
The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for a December 2021 release. With production moving forward now it seems likely it will be able to hit that date. The only remaining question is how many more release calendar shifts we will see before we get there.