Jacob Elordi Sweetly Explained Why Filming Euphoria Season 3 Has Been 'Incredible' And 'Touching'

After delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes , filming for Season 3 of Euphoria is finally underway. Many cast members of the HBO series will be returning, like Jacob Elordi. As the Australian actor has begun filming his scenes, he talks about why filming the final season of the teen drama series has been “incredible” and “touching” for him.

Jacob Elordi may have gotten famous after his Netflix role in The Kissing Booth trilogy, but Euphoria (which is streaming on a Max subscription ) was where the Priscilla star truly showed off his range as an actor. Coming back to playing complex golden boy Nate Jacobs, Elordi spoke to ET about filming his scenes for the third season:

I just shot my first days of that this week. It was incredible. I mean, you also have to understand, we grew up from you know late teens into adults on that show. So, it's just like, it was beautiful. It was really touching to go back and step into an environment like it was like stepping into a time capsule like nothing had changed.

I can imagine how “beautiful” it must have been for Jacob Elordi to return to Euphoria after all of this time. As the WGA writers strike delayed filming the third and final season by a year, getting back to where it all started for the young actor’s career must have been like a homecoming to him.

There’s no doubt that the Euphoria cast’s ages were different than their teen characters when last we saw them. By the time Nate Jacobs was 18 in Season 2, Jacob Elordi was in his early 20s. Fortunately, the now 27-year-old actor will not have to play a teenager for Euphoria’s final season, as there have been talks of a five-year time jump. This would be a perfect transition as fans have waited a long time to say goodbye to their favorite characters. By seeing how the ensemble’s lives were shaped after high school and moving forward in adulthood, it would almost be symbolic to the former teen actors who first played them.

You can argue that Jacob Elordi’s dark role in Euphoria helped shape his future roles that came after. While Nate Jacobs was seen as a heartthrob in the eyes of high school girls, his persona was anything but with his toxic masculinity and emotional instability.

In the A24 biopic Priscilla , Jacob Elordi portrayed Elvis Presley’s layered charm and darkness. In the Emerald Fennell movie Saltburn , the Brisbane native played another upper-class character with dark undertones. With Elordi’s upcoming Australian series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, I’m sure we’ll see all of the heartbreaking emotions that come with his portrayal of a WWII POW. Elordi clearly is drawn to roles that offer him a challenge, just like Euphoria did.

It’s understanding why it felt “incredible” and “touching” for Jacob Elordi to return to the set of Euphoria. No longer the late teen who first started in the series, he steps into “a time capsule” as a more seasoned actor who’s grown not only in age but in his storytelling craft.