Disney's New Tony Stark Watch Is Here To Make Iron Man Fans Cry

It's been over a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame and 2020 will be the first year in a decade with no Marvel Cinematic Universe films seeing release. However, Disney and Marvel are certainly hoping that there's been no lull in MCU fandom as a brand new watch themed to Tony Stark just made its debut at Walt Disney World and while it's not the most expensive time piece in the world, it's not exactly priced to be an impulse buy. Which isn't to say you're not going to love it. Some will cry because it reminds them of the end of Avengers: Endgame. Some will cry because the watch is simply beautiful.
The new " I Love You 3000" watch from Citizen is designed to look like the Arc Reactor gift that Pepper gives Tony in the original Iron Man, which then returns for the funeral scene in Endgame as the words "Proof That Tony Stark Has A Heart" surround the timepiece. The new watch, which retails for $495, just arrived at Walt Disney World and WDWNT showed it off.
The watch is also available on the Citizen website, and if you want it, you might want to snap it up quick. While it's not going to be in everybody's price range, only 1,500 of the item were made, so it is quite limited. The watch comes in a beautiful red box which includes an "I Love You 3000" card, and the back of the watch includes Tony Stark's engraved signature along with the Avengers: Endgame logo.
I'm not really a "watch guy" but looking at this I'm considering becoming one. Even if it spent most of the time on the shelf (It's not like I have anywhere to go these days), I would just want to look at it every now and then. While the watch is available at Walt Disney World, since it's a limited edition product, how many are actually there is not clear. I'm also going to guess that Annual Pass discounts probably don't apply to the watch, but I suppose you can ask.
As high end wristwatches go, $500 isn't the top end of the market by any stretch, but it's certainly going to put the product out of reach for many. Although, looking at the pictures it looks like the watch is worth the price. These sorts of things are status symbols and the watch will make you look good. Even without getting close enough to see that the person wearing it is a total geek, it still looks high end from a distance and nobody needs to know you're that big of a Marvel fan.
The holiday season is coming up so if you have somebody that loves you 3000, you could always let them know this watch exists. Or if you've been good this year and always worn your mask, you could always buy yourself a slightly expensive present. I'm sure you deserve it. If anybody loves me 3000, I would happily accept such a gift.