Disney's New Tony Stark Watch Is Here To Make Iron Man Fans Cry

It's been over a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame and 2020 will be the first year in a decade with no Marvel Cinematic Universe films seeing release. However, Disney and Marvel are certainly hoping that there's been no lull in MCU fandom as a brand new watch themed to Tony Stark just made its debut at Walt Disney World and while it's not the most expensive time piece in the world, it's not exactly priced to be an impulse buy. Which isn't to say you're not going to love it. Some will cry because it reminds them of the end of Avengers: Endgame. Some will cry because the watch is simply beautiful.