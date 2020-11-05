Disneyland Resort's Buena Vista Street Has A Reopening Date, And It's Soon

Disneyland Resort has been in an ongoing struggle with the state of California trying to get the ok to reopen the theme parks. However, as it stands now, it looks like the two sides are stuck, and nothing will change for a while. In response, Disneyland found a unique way to reopen part of one of the theme parks when the resort announced an "expansion" of the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district that would include Buena Vista Street, the entrance area of the Disney California Adventure theme park. Today Disney announced the expanded food and shopping offerings will be available to guests beginning in just two weeks on November 19.