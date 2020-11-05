Why Kevin Costner Doesn’t Think Of Let Him Go As A Western

I don't think of it like that, just as I don't think of Star Wars as a Western in space. I thought of this as a movie set in the ['60s], and people in the Midwest, they still raise animals and they have horses, and once in a while they have to arbitrate their own problems. Which is kind of what the west was about. Generally speaking you had to arbitrate your own problems. I can appreciate your view of it, but I saw it as a man with a long relationship with a woman, a hard headed woman, a woman who morally thinks she's right, ethically she is right, but the reality of what she wants to do is really a threat. It's a bigger threat to her than she can imagine, and my character sees it very very clearly, and he stoically, begrudgingly, he goes along to protect her.