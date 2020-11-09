Even More Of The Disneyland Resort Will Be Reopening Before The End Of The Year

The section of the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, set aside for the Disney Vacation Club Villas are set to reopen on December 6 according to BlogMickey. This will mark the first Disneyland Resort rooms to be open since all three resort hotels closed in March. Of course, for those who do jump to be among the first to stay in the new villas, all the guests will likely be able to do is visit Downtown Disney, as there is no indication that Disneyland or Disney California Adventure will be able to open by next month. In the announcement, it's confirmed that the rest of the Grand Californian, as well as the Disneyland Hotel and the Paradise Pier hotel, will remain closed until a later date.