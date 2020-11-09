Gerard Butler's Olympus Has Fallen Is Getting Another Sequel And This One Has A Pretty Clever Name

If you’re curious about what else Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh have been up to as of late, you’ll be able to see their next collaboration rather soon. The two talents already have a film that was supposed to have released earlier this year in killer comet movie Greenland, which will now see its debut as a PVOD rental on December 18th. For a look at what films are planning to head to a theater near you in the near future, you can take a look at the 2020 release schedule, as well as 2021's calendar, to see who's moved to what slot.