Gerard Butler's Olympus Has Fallen Is Getting Another Sequel And This One Has A Pretty Clever Name

Leave a Comment
You can’t keep Secret Service agent Mike Banning down. Since 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen the Gerard Butler character has risen to the challenge, only to see another challenge fall before him to overtake. Previously we saw Butler fight through international terrorism in Olympus and its 2016 sequel London Has Fallen, as well as prevent a potential coup in Angel Has Fallen. But now, for his fourth adventure, a new and clever title is in the works: Night Has Fallen.
In another move fit for the virtual business world that’s taken over the cinematic landscape of 2020, Night Has Fallen was announced by studio Millennium Media during the annual American Film Market event. This news from THR not only has Gerard Butler set to play Mike Banning for a fourth outing, he’s also re-teaming with Angel Has Fallen co-writer and director Ric Roman Waugh for the latest entry in this series which is seemingly forming its own cinematic universe. Especially since Night Has Fallen is the first of three proposed follow-ups on the books.
When we last left Mike Banning, Angel Has Fallen saw him earning a huge promotion, and reconnecting with his father-- played by Nick Nolte. So with Night Has Fallen continuing the adventures of Gerard Butler’s recurring character, there’s a question as to what’ll happen in this latest installment of the Banning Saga. Those details are sadly unavailable at this time. But we do know that Ric Roman Waugh will be writing the script for this sequel with Angel Has Fallen co-writer Robert Mark Kamen.
Other than the fact that Night Has Fallen will be filming throughout Europe, there’s no intended release date announced for the fourth chapter in The Fallen Chronicles. Admittedly it’s kind of a smart move, considering how 2020 has been the year to prove that if you want to make the cinema gods laugh, all you have to do is tell them when you plan on release your movie in the near future. For now, it’s just good to hear that fans of Gerard Butler’s all-American action hero will have something to look forward to, presumably in the near future.
If you’re curious about what else Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh have been up to as of late, you’ll be able to see their next collaboration rather soon. The two talents already have a film that was supposed to have released earlier this year in killer comet movie Greenland, which will now see its debut as a PVOD rental on December 18th. For a look at what films are planning to head to a theater near you in the near future, you can take a look at the 2020 release schedule, as well as 2021's calendar, to see who's moved to what slot.