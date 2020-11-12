How Much Of Fantastic Beasts 3 Johnny Depp Actually Filmed Before Exiting With His Salary

In fact, a new report indicates that Johnny Depp had only filmed one scene prior to his exit. Those in the know may understand why, as THR revealed the reason Warner Bros. has to pay Depp his full due after leaving Fantastic Beasts 3 is due to a classic “Pay or Play” contract saying the studio must. Just as the name implies, should a star be committed to a project with this famous clause in play, whether the film happens or they get fired, they still get paid. So with one scene in the can, Johnny Depp will have gotten an entire paycheck out of the deal.