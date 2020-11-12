Comments

How Much Of Fantastic Beasts 3 Johnny Depp Actually Filmed Before Exiting With His Salary

Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald Johnny Depp stands in front of his audience

After a prolonged battle in court, Johnny Depp’s libel case concluded with a result that did not favor the actor and entertainer. In the fallout of his legal loss, Depp was apparently asked to resign from his role as lead protagonist Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise. Complying with that request, a new recasting bid is in the works, and the third Fantastic Beasts film, already in production, is going to have to have some reshoots to do. Or rather, the cast and crew will have a reshoot on its docket, as Johnny Depp leaves the film with a full salary after having filmed very little for the latest installment.

In fact, a new report indicates that Johnny Depp had only filmed one scene prior to his exit. Those in the know may understand why, as THR revealed the reason Warner Bros. has to pay Depp his full due after leaving Fantastic Beasts 3 is due to a classic “Pay or Play” contract saying the studio must. Just as the name implies, should a star be committed to a project with this famous clause in play, whether the film happens or they get fired, they still get paid. So with one scene in the can, Johnny Depp will have gotten an entire paycheck out of the deal.

Based on some of the details that came out during his libel case, it sounds like Johnny Depp may be able to use that money. With expensive habits such as his enjoyment of rich wines, and a previous lawsuit against his financial management team revealing that Depp had lost several million dollars due to mismanagement, it’s probably convenient that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will have some income to fall back on as he sets his sights on a court case with Amber Heard in the U.S.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production with a proposed release date of July 15, 2022 -- which happens to be the 11th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows – Part II. Should we catch wind of any further Johnny Depp updates, or any sort of whispers as to who could be the next Gellert Grindelwal in the Wizarding World, you can count on CinemaBlend to report those updates. In the meantime, if you’re looking for magic at the box office throughout the rest of 2020, you won’t need to use real magic. Just check out our 2020 release schedule, and see what’s waiting in the shadows of your local multiplex!

