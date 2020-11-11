Stranger Things Standout Maya Hawke Has Another Netflix Project Coming

According to Deadline, Hawke is now set to team up with Riverdale’s Camila Mendes for Strangers – a film that is essentially a remake of Patricia Highsmith's Strangers On A Train (previously made into an iconic movie by Alfred Hitchcock) that is getting a revamp with teenage protagonists. It's not totally clear just how dark the feature will get, but the plot is described as being about two young women named Drew and Eleanor who meet up randomly and make a deal that will see them work to try to take down the other's bullies.