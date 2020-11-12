Why It's So Exciting Black Adam Will Celebrate Hawkman’s African Origins

Hawkman is participating in Black Adam as part of the Justice Society of America, which is fitting since he was one of the superhero team’s founding members in the comics. His teammates in the DCEU will include Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate and Cyclone. There have been rumors that the JSA’s appearance in Black Adam might be used as a platform to launch a spinoff film series. Should that happen, and assuming Aldis Hodge is game to reprise Hawkman, that could provide more opportunities to look back at other incarnations of Khufu over the millennia.