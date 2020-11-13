Fantastic Beasts: With Johnny Depp Gone, See What Mads Mikkelson Could Look Like As Grindelwald

Johnny Depp’s recent departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise has left a bit of a vacancy to fill in the Wizarding World. Considering the character who lent their name to the most recent entry is now out of the picture, the currently in production follow up to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald kind of needs to find a replacement-- and fast. If reports are to be believed, a prime candidate is in talks at this moment, as Hannibal star Mads Mikkelson is being heavily courted for the role. And now, some fan art has emerged, which gives us a look at how he might look as J.K. Rowling’s menacing villain. See for yourself below: