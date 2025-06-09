Jason Isaacs Has Some Thoughts About The New Harry Potter Actor Playing Lucius Malfoy

The upcoming Harry Potter TV show is taking shape and, as part of that, the cast is being assembled. Over the past few weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery has been announcing the cast members, with the new Harry, Ron and Hermione stars even having been revealed. Earlier today, another round of supporting actors were revealed, including the actor who’s set to play Lucius Malfoy. With that, Jason Isaacs – the actor who originated the role in the Potter films – took to social media to share his own take on the casting decision.

It’s been confirmed that British actor and musician Johnny Flynn is set to take on the role of Lucius on the highly anticipated fantasy series. Social media has apparently been set ablaze regarding the choice, with fans sharing their share of thoughts. Amid the chatter, Jason Isaacs took to X, where he retweeted a post about Flynn’s casting. He also shared a sweet message of support for his predecessor as well as a humorous request:

A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too. Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing…

Leave it to the always-witty Jason Isaacs to come to the party with a bit of humor. Nevertheless, he seems to be all in on Johnny Flynn taking over his famous role, and that probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Isaacs actually had the opportunity to view Flynn’s talents up close, as they starred alongside each other in the 2021 war film Operation Mincemeat. So I wouldn’t take that last comment as an insult of any kind, given it’s likely more of a playful jab.

This is indeed a solid acquisition for the Potter show, as Flynn is indeed a true talent. He’s shown off his acting prowess in films like Emma and Stardust, with the latter featuring him in the role of late musician David Bowie. As for his TV credits, the multihyphenate has appeared on Lovesick, Genius and The Lovers among other titles. He’s also the frontman and lead songwriter of the band Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit. So, needless to say, Flynn is a man of many talents.

Jason Issacs’ positive feelings about the casting definitely track, given what he’s been saying as of late. In April, Isaacs joked about his version of Lucius eventually being forgotten, due to someone else playing him on the eventual TV show. Despite that, Isaacs truly seemed to be at peace with the notion of his interpretation being pushed aside. On top of that, before he made those statements, he even pitched Meryl Streep to play Lucius. (And that’s honestly a fun thought.)

As mentioned a host of other Harry Potter characters were cast today, joining the previously announced cast. Check out the latest batch of stars to be confirmed for the show:

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

I’m confident that Johnny Flynn will bring something unique to the role of Lucius Malfoy. Sure, it’ll be different from Jason Isaacs’ take on the character but, of course, Flynn’s goal shouldn’t be to repeat what’s come before. Whatever happens though, I agree with Isaacs in that Flynn’s stellar musical talents should be left at the door once he takes on this iconic role.

The Harry Potter show is set to premiere sometime in 2026 and will be available for HBO Max subscription holders. In the meantime, why not take a look at the titles that lie within the 2025 TV schedule.

