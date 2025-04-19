Fans Are Actually Super Supportive After John Lithgow Addressed His Viral Harry Potter Casting
This is A-Dumbledore-able.
As the 2025 TV schedule continues to deliver its own run of delights, the future still calls to fans of upcoming projects. Of course, one of those huge draws happens to be the recently cast Harry Potter HBO series, which has already seen some controversy. In terms of the casting of John Lithgow as Professor Dumbledore, you probably couldn’t find a greater point of debate, but you’ll also find a crowd of fans who are actually all in on the veteran actor’s upcoming role.
John Lithgow's Revealed Cautious Feelings About Playing The Next Dumbledore
With a mixture of wisdom and confidence, Mr. Lithgow’s recent appearance on BBC’s The One Show had the man himself talking about how he’s “very excited, very intimidated” about taking on this legendary Wizarding World role. Speaking about playing the legendary Hogwarts headmaster, the Conclave actor said:
And as you’ll see in the clip below, the support he has from his hosts is another source of optimism:
Considering that John Lithgow thinks this will be the “last big role” in his career, that attitude is kind of required. After all, you wouldn’t want to see anyone heading into this new Harry Potter incarnation with anything short of confidence. While it’s true that some fans have their reasons to be upset by Lithgow’s casting, there are others who are actually rather excited for the road ahead.
Many Fans Are Supporting John Lithgow Playing Dumbledore
As seen in the comments of the video shared above, some are looking forward to this potential Max subscription driver and they are a-ok with the next Dumbledore in the Harry Potter mythos. As an alum of everything from Dexter to 3rd Rock from the Sun, and with two Oscar nominations and countless accolades under his belt, John Lithgow’s reputation certainly precedes him.
Keep in mind, what you’re about to read is just a sample of the love pouring out from the fan community:
- “He will be brilliant as Dumbeldore, I have complete faith in him he is a brilliant actor” - @hickey_daniel
- “Just read the books honor them and you‘ll be fine ❤️ I think he‘s gonna be great” - @stefaninasmusic
- “I’m so happy for him and excited to see how he portrays the best character in the world” - @joshua_itssme
- “Can we adopt him??” - @highlandfever
- “Not appalled at all! Think he will be fab! Loved third rock from the Sun growing up and he was the absolute best villain as Arthur Mitchell in Dexter 😍” - @haypatt
Looks like Dexter: Resurrection’s inclusion of Lithgow in its cast was the right move after all. While I’m unsurprised that there were several mentions of Arthur “Trinity Killer” Mitchell in the feedback from fans, as well as some continued nay-saying, it’s nice that the positive vibes seem to be winning out in this Harry Potter casting.
There’s always going to be controversy involving this Max-based reboot of a beloved franchise, especially considering author J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender identity politics are still a huge part of the conversation. However, when limited to the realm of the creative, the presence of Mr. Lithgow is something most can rally around as a positive.
