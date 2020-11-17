Why Resurrecting Tony Stark For The MCU Is A Terrible Idea

As Kylo Ren once said, "Let the past die." Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, and that's the way it should remain. I don't think any cameo, guest role or easter egg appearance in the future is worth the potential damage done by re-introducing a character who had one of the most significant and impactful deaths in the MCU. There are other ways to help audiences re-live nostalgia beyond bit casting, and given the wonderful ways Marvel has done that over the years, I can't help but think those in chage have better ways of doing so than throwing a wad of cash at Robert Downey Jr. to appear every so often in a movie.