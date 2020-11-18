Watch Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Ride Vehicles In Action

We are generally seeing the actors of the MCU reprise their roles for Disney attractions, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actors did just that for their first theme park ride, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout at Disney California Adventure. It seems likely that they'll do the same for Cosmic Rewind, but that has yet to be confirmed. Having said that, officially, the Marvel attractions are not part of the MCU, but are in fact, they're own, separate Marvel universe. It's possible, even likely, that the two Guardians attractions will connect to each other in some way, but how that will work, or what this story will be, we don't know yet.