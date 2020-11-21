Upcoming Michael B. Jordan Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Creed Star

What If…? (2021)

When I said that there was some truth behind Michael B. Jordan reprising the villainous, yet empathetic, Erik Killmonger, that did not mean to expect to him to show up in Black Panther 2, especially with how things ended up for him in the first movie. However, Jordan does appear in the cast listing (and credited as his Black Panther character, too) for the premiere episode of the upcoming Disney+ exclusive What If…? - an animated anthology series that reinterprets notable characters and stories from the MCU in an alternate timeline.

We can only imagine what Killmonger’s role will be, but considering the life he could have had in Wakanda or even how close he came to achieving his plans for a race war, his potential What If…? scenario seems to be one especially worth looking forward to when it drops sometime next year.