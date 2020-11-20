Disney Might Be Moving Cruella And More Live-Action Remakes To Disney+

For the time being, Cruella is expected to come out in theaters in May 2021, and Pinocchio and Peter Pan and Wendy have not been given theatrical release dates yet. Interestingly enough, on the Walt Disney Studios movie page, Cruella is not listed as one of next year’s big releases with The King’s Man, Black Widow, Jungle Cruise and West Side Story. Previously, Cruella was going to come out this December, so theoretically the movie is just sitting on the shelf right now.